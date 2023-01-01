Costa Rican colóns to Omani rials today

Convert CRC to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
0.726 omr

1.00000 CRC = 0.00073 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086190.37941.493981.676470.9647518.7304
1 GBP1.1437711.24225103.3731.708781.91751.1034521.4233
1 USD0.920750.804991183.21461.375551.543570.8882517.2456
1 INR0.01106450.009673670.012017110.01653020.01854920.01067420.207242

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Omani Rial
1 CRC0.00073 OMR
5 CRC0.00363 OMR
10 CRC0.00726 OMR
20 CRC0.01452 OMR
50 CRC0.03629 OMR
100 CRC0.07259 OMR
250 CRC0.18147 OMR
500 CRC0.36294 OMR
1000 CRC0.72587 OMR
2000 CRC1.45175 OMR
5000 CRC3.62936 OMR
10000 CRC7.25873 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Costa Rican Colón
1 OMR1377.65000 CRC
5 OMR6888.25000 CRC
10 OMR13776.50000 CRC
20 OMR27553.00000 CRC
50 OMR68882.50000 CRC
100 OMR137765.00000 CRC
250 OMR344412.50000 CRC
500 OMR688825.00000 CRC
1000 OMR1377650.00000 CRC
2000 OMR2755300.00000 CRC
5000 OMR6888250.00000 CRC
10000 OMR13776500.00000 CRC