Costa Rican colóns to Ugandan shillings today

Convert CRC to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7,112 ugx

1.00000 CRC = 7.11244 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ugandan Shilling
1 CRC7.11244 UGX
5 CRC35.56220 UGX
10 CRC71.12440 UGX
20 CRC142.24880 UGX
50 CRC355.62200 UGX
100 CRC711.24400 UGX
250 CRC1778.11000 UGX
500 CRC3556.22000 UGX
1000 CRC7112.44000 UGX
2000 CRC14224.88000 UGX
5000 CRC35562.20000 UGX
10000 CRC71124.40000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 UGX0.14060 CRC
5 UGX0.70300 CRC
10 UGX1.40599 CRC
20 UGX2.81198 CRC
50 UGX7.02995 CRC
100 UGX14.05990 CRC
250 UGX35.14975 CRC
500 UGX70.29950 CRC
1000 UGX140.59900 CRC
2000 UGX281.19800 CRC
5000 UGX702.99500 CRC
10000 UGX1405.99000 CRC