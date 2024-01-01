1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Costa Rican colóns

Convert UGX to CRC at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₡0.1407 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
UGX to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 UGX to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14180.1422
Low0.13970.1385
Average0.14070.1404
Change0.49%-0.58%
1 UGX to CRC stats

The performance of UGX to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1418 and a 30 day low of 0.1397. This means the 30 day average was 0.1407. The change for UGX to CRC was 0.49.

The performance of UGX to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1422 and a 90 day low of 0.1385. This means the 90 day average was 0.1404. The change for UGX to CRC was -0.58.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 UGX0.14069 CRC
5 UGX0.70346 CRC
10 UGX1.40691 CRC
20 UGX2.81382 CRC
50 UGX7.03455 CRC
100 UGX14.06910 CRC
250 UGX35.17275 CRC
500 UGX70.34550 CRC
1000 UGX140.69100 CRC
2000 UGX281.38200 CRC
5000 UGX703.45500 CRC
10000 UGX1,406.91000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ugandan Shilling
1 CRC7.10776 UGX
5 CRC35.53880 UGX
10 CRC71.07760 UGX
20 CRC142.15520 UGX
50 CRC355.38800 UGX
100 CRC710.77600 UGX
250 CRC1,776.94000 UGX
500 CRC3,553.88000 UGX
1000 CRC7,107.76000 UGX
2000 CRC14,215.52000 UGX
5000 CRC35,538.80000 UGX
10000 CRC71,077.60000 UGX