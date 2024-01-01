Costa Rican colóns to Ugandan shillings today

Convert CRC to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7,721 ugx

1.000 CRC = 7.721 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2411.4741.6630.96618.249
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6191.7251.9471.1321.359
1 USD0.9220.788183.2141.3591.5340.89116.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Ugandan Shilling
1 CRC7.72104 UGX
5 CRC38.60520 UGX
10 CRC77.21040 UGX
20 CRC154.42080 UGX
50 CRC386.05200 UGX
100 CRC772.10400 UGX
250 CRC1,930.26000 UGX
500 CRC3,860.52000 UGX
1000 CRC7,721.04000 UGX
2000 CRC15,442.08000 UGX
5000 CRC38,605.20000 UGX
10000 CRC77,210.40000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 UGX0.12952 CRC
5 UGX0.64758 CRC
10 UGX1.29516 CRC
20 UGX2.59032 CRC
50 UGX6.47580 CRC
100 UGX12.95160 CRC
250 UGX32.37900 CRC
500 UGX64.75800 CRC
1000 UGX129.51600 CRC
2000 UGX259.03200 CRC
5000 UGX647.58000 CRC
10000 UGX1,295.16000 CRC