Costa Rican colóns to Malawian kwachas today

Convert CRC to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
3,167.29 mwk

1.00000 CRC = 3.16729 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.371.493851.676570.9646518.7269
1 GBP1.143911.24225103.3721.708781.917791.1034721.4212
1 USD0.92080.804991183.21361.375551.543810.8882517.2439
1 INR0.01106560.009673790.012017310.01653040.01855230.01067430.207225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malawian Kwacha
1 CRC3.16729 MWK
5 CRC15.83645 MWK
10 CRC31.67290 MWK
20 CRC63.34580 MWK
50 CRC158.36450 MWK
100 CRC316.72900 MWK
250 CRC791.82250 MWK
500 CRC1583.64500 MWK
1000 CRC3167.29000 MWK
2000 CRC6334.58000 MWK
5000 CRC15836.45000 MWK
10000 CRC31672.90000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Costa Rican Colón
1 MWK0.31573 CRC
5 MWK1.57863 CRC
10 MWK3.15727 CRC
20 MWK6.31454 CRC
50 MWK15.78635 CRC
100 MWK31.57270 CRC
250 MWK78.93175 CRC
500 MWK157.86350 CRC
1000 MWK315.72700 CRC
2000 MWK631.45400 CRC
5000 MWK1578.63500 CRC
10000 MWK3157.27000 CRC