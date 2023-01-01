Costa Rican colóns to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CRC to KZT at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
869.53 kzt

1.00000 CRC = 0.86953 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0863590.39471.494221.676470.964718.7288
1 GBP1.1438411.24255103.3921.709071.917521.1034621.4217
1 USD0.920550.804797183.20961.375451.543210.888117.2401
1 INR0.01106260.009671920.012017810.01652990.01854610.0106730.207189

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CRC0.86953 KZT
5 CRC4.34767 KZT
10 CRC8.69534 KZT
20 CRC17.39068 KZT
50 CRC43.47670 KZT
100 CRC86.95340 KZT
250 CRC217.38350 KZT
500 CRC434.76700 KZT
1000 CRC869.53400 KZT
2000 CRC1739.06800 KZT
5000 CRC4347.67000 KZT
10000 CRC8695.34000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Costa Rican Colón
1 KZT1.15004 CRC
5 KZT5.75020 CRC
10 KZT11.50040 CRC
20 KZT23.00080 CRC
50 KZT57.50200 CRC
100 KZT115.00400 CRC
250 KZT287.51000 CRC
500 KZT575.02000 CRC
1000 KZT1150.04000 CRC
2000 KZT2300.08000 CRC
5000 KZT5750.20000 CRC
10000 KZT11500.40000 CRC