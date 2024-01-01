Costa Rican colóns to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert CRC to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
907.52 kzt

₡1.000 CRC = ₸0.9075 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91070.9107
Low0.89460.8449
Average0.90190.8785
Change0.29%3.78%
1 CRC to KZT stats

The performance of CRC to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9107 and a 30 day low of 0.8946. This means the 30 day average was 0.9019. The change for CRC to KZT was 0.29.

The performance of CRC to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9107 and a 90 day low of 0.8449. This means the 90 day average was 0.8785. The change for CRC to KZT was 3.78.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CRC0.90752 KZT
5 CRC4.53761 KZT
10 CRC9.07521 KZT
20 CRC18.15042 KZT
50 CRC45.37605 KZT
100 CRC90.75210 KZT
250 CRC226.88025 KZT
500 CRC453.76050 KZT
1000 CRC907.52100 KZT
2000 CRC1,815.04200 KZT
5000 CRC4,537.60500 KZT
10000 CRC9,075.21000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Costa Rican Colón
1 KZT1.10190 CRC
5 KZT5.50950 CRC
10 KZT11.01900 CRC
20 KZT22.03800 CRC
50 KZT55.09500 CRC
100 KZT110.19000 CRC
250 KZT275.47500 CRC
500 KZT550.95000 CRC
1000 KZT1,101.90000 CRC
2000 KZT2,203.80000 CRC
5000 KZT5,509.50000 CRC
10000 KZT11,019.00000 CRC