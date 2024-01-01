500 Kazakhstani tenges to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KZT to CRC at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₡1.063 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
KZT to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 KZT to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08861.1140
Low1.04721.0472
Average1.06881.0824
Change-1.70%-4.60%
1 KZT to CRC stats

The performance of KZT to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0886 and a 30 day low of 1.0472. This means the 30 day average was 1.0688. The change for KZT to CRC was -1.70.

The performance of KZT to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1140 and a 90 day low of 1.0472. This means the 90 day average was 1.0824. The change for KZT to CRC was -4.60.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Costa Rican Colón
1 KZT1.06272 CRC
5 KZT5.31360 CRC
10 KZT10.62720 CRC
20 KZT21.25440 CRC
50 KZT53.13600 CRC
100 KZT106.27200 CRC
250 KZT265.68000 CRC
500 KZT531.36000 CRC
1000 KZT1,062.72000 CRC
2000 KZT2,125.44000 CRC
5000 KZT5,313.60000 CRC
10000 KZT10,627.20000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 CRC0.94098 KZT
5 CRC4.70490 KZT
10 CRC9.40979 KZT
20 CRC18.81958 KZT
50 CRC47.04895 KZT
100 CRC94.09790 KZT
250 CRC235.24475 KZT
500 CRC470.48950 KZT
1000 CRC940.97900 KZT
2000 CRC1,881.95800 KZT
5000 CRC4,704.89500 KZT
10000 CRC9,409.79000 KZT