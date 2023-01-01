Costa Rican colóns to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert CRC to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
42,452 sll

1.00000 CRC = 42.45200 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085890.35941.494121.677040.964718.7325
1 GBP1.143911.24205103.3621.709121.918371.1035221.4282
1 USD0.920950.805121183.21921.376051.544520.8884517.2523
1 INR0.01106690.00967470.012016510.01653520.01855970.0106760.207312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CRC42.45200 SLL
5 CRC212.26000 SLL
10 CRC424.52000 SLL
20 CRC849.04000 SLL
50 CRC2122.60000 SLL
100 CRC4245.20000 SLL
250 CRC10613.00000 SLL
500 CRC21226.00000 SLL
1000 CRC42452.00000 SLL
2000 CRC84904.00000 SLL
5000 CRC212260.00000 SLL
10000 CRC424520.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Costa Rican Colón
1 SLL0.02356 CRC
5 SLL0.11778 CRC
10 SLL0.23556 CRC
20 SLL0.47112 CRC
50 SLL1.17780 CRC
100 SLL2.35560 CRC
250 SLL5.88900 CRC
500 SLL11.77800 CRC
1000 SLL23.55600 CRC
2000 SLL47.11200 CRC
5000 SLL117.78000 CRC
10000 SLL235.56000 CRC