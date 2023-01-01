Bulgarian levs to Sierra Leonean leones today

Convert BGN to SLL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
12,374,800 sll

1.00000 BGN = 12374.80000 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084390.26371.488581.673950.9648518.7485
1 GBP1.1427911.239103.1421.700961.912771.1026221.4234
1 USD0.922250.807103183.24611.372851.543810.8898517.2909
1 INR0.01107860.009695380.012012610.01649150.01854510.01068940.207708

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 BGN12374.80000 SLL
5 BGN61874.00000 SLL
10 BGN123748.00000 SLL
20 BGN247496.00000 SLL
50 BGN618740.00000 SLL
100 BGN1237480.00000 SLL
250 BGN3093700.00000 SLL
500 BGN6187400.00000 SLL
1000 BGN12374800.00000 SLL
2000 BGN24749600.00000 SLL
5000 BGN61874000.00000 SLL
10000 BGN123748000.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Bulgarian Lev
1 SLL0.00008 BGN
5 SLL0.00040 BGN
10 SLL0.00081 BGN
20 SLL0.00162 BGN
50 SLL0.00404 BGN
100 SLL0.00808 BGN
250 SLL0.02020 BGN
500 SLL0.04040 BGN
1000 SLL0.08081 BGN
2000 SLL0.16162 BGN
5000 SLL0.40405 BGN
10000 SLL0.80810 BGN