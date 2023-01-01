Costa Rican colóns to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CRC to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
20.56 nok

1.00000 CRC = 0.02056 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.371.493851.676570.9646518.7269
1 GBP1.143911.24225103.3721.708781.917791.1034721.4212
1 USD0.92080.804991183.21361.375551.543810.8882517.2439
1 INR0.01106560.009673790.012017310.01653040.01855230.01067430.207225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Norwegian Krone
1 CRC0.02056 NOK
5 CRC0.10278 NOK
10 CRC0.20556 NOK
20 CRC0.41111 NOK
50 CRC1.02778 NOK
100 CRC2.05555 NOK
250 CRC5.13888 NOK
500 CRC10.27775 NOK
1000 CRC20.55550 NOK
2000 CRC41.11100 NOK
5000 CRC102.77750 NOK
10000 CRC205.55500 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 NOK48.64870 CRC
5 NOK243.24350 CRC
10 NOK486.48700 CRC
20 NOK972.97400 CRC
50 NOK2432.43500 CRC
100 NOK4864.87000 CRC
250 NOK12162.17500 CRC
500 NOK24324.35000 CRC
1000 NOK48648.70000 CRC
2000 NOK97297.40000 CRC
5000 NOK243243.50000 CRC
10000 NOK486487.00000 CRC