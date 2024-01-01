Costa Rican colóns to Norwegian kroner today

Convert CRC to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
21.26 nok

1.000 CRC = 0.02126 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2341.4731.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6151.7241.9471.1321.365
1 USD0.9220.788183.2111.3591.5340.8916.833
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Norwegian Krone
1 CRC0.02126 NOK
5 CRC0.10632 NOK
10 CRC0.21263 NOK
20 CRC0.42526 NOK
50 CRC1.06316 NOK
100 CRC2.12632 NOK
250 CRC5.31580 NOK
500 CRC10.63160 NOK
1000 CRC21.26320 NOK
2000 CRC42.52640 NOK
5000 CRC106.31600 NOK
10000 CRC212.63200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Costa Rican Colón
1 NOK47.02960 CRC
5 NOK235.14800 CRC
10 NOK470.29600 CRC
20 NOK940.59200 CRC
50 NOK2,351.48000 CRC
100 NOK4,702.96000 CRC
250 NOK11,757.40000 CRC
500 NOK23,514.80000 CRC
1000 NOK47,029.60000 CRC
2000 NOK94,059.20000 CRC
5000 NOK235,148.00000 CRC
10000 NOK470,296.00000 CRC