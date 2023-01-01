Costa Rican colóns to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert CRC to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
16.51 svc

1.00000 CRC = 0.01651 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Salvadoran Colón
1 CRC0.01651 SVC
5 CRC0.08253 SVC
10 CRC0.16507 SVC
20 CRC0.33014 SVC
50 CRC0.82534 SVC
100 CRC1.65068 SVC
250 CRC4.12670 SVC
500 CRC8.25340 SVC
1000 CRC16.50680 SVC
2000 CRC33.01360 SVC
5000 CRC82.53400 SVC
10000 CRC165.06800 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Costa Rican Colón
1 SVC60.58110 CRC
5 SVC302.90550 CRC
10 SVC605.81100 CRC
20 SVC1211.62200 CRC
50 SVC3029.05500 CRC
100 SVC6058.11000 CRC
250 SVC15145.27500 CRC
500 SVC30290.55000 CRC
1000 SVC60581.10000 CRC
2000 SVC121162.20000 CRC
5000 SVC302905.50000 CRC
10000 SVC605811.00000 CRC