Costa Rican colóns to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert CRC to PGK at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
7.12 pgk

1.00000 CRC = 0.00712 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086190.37941.493981.676470.9647518.7304
1 GBP1.1437711.24225103.3731.708781.91751.1034521.4233
1 USD0.920750.804991183.21461.375551.543570.8882517.2456
1 INR0.01106450.009673670.012017110.01653020.01854920.01067420.207242

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CRC0.00712 PGK
5 CRC0.03561 PGK
10 CRC0.07122 PGK
20 CRC0.14243 PGK
50 CRC0.35608 PGK
100 CRC0.71217 PGK
250 CRC1.78042 PGK
500 CRC3.56083 PGK
1000 CRC7.12166 PGK
2000 CRC14.24332 PGK
5000 CRC35.60830 PGK
10000 CRC71.21660 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Costa Rican Colón
1 PGK140.41700 CRC
5 PGK702.08500 CRC
10 PGK1404.17000 CRC
20 PGK2808.34000 CRC
50 PGK7020.85000 CRC
100 PGK14041.70000 CRC
250 PGK35104.25000 CRC
500 PGK70208.50000 CRC
1000 PGK140417.00000 CRC
2000 PGK280834.00000 CRC
5000 PGK702085.00000 CRC
10000 PGK1404170.00000 CRC