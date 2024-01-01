5,000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert PGK to CRC at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ₡130.8 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:07
PGK to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 PGK to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High133.1390136.9050
Low130.7590130.7590
Average131.8326133.4579
Change-1.46%-4.21%
1 PGK to CRC stats

The performance of PGK to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 133.1390 and a 30 day low of 130.7590. This means the 30 day average was 131.8326. The change for PGK to CRC was -1.46.

The performance of PGK to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 136.9050 and a 90 day low of 130.7590. This means the 90 day average was 133.4579. The change for PGK to CRC was -4.21.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Costa Rican Colón
1 PGK130.75900 CRC
5 PGK653.79500 CRC
10 PGK1,307.59000 CRC
20 PGK2,615.18000 CRC
50 PGK6,537.95000 CRC
100 PGK13,075.90000 CRC
250 PGK32,689.75000 CRC
500 PGK65,379.50000 CRC
1000 PGK130,759.00000 CRC
2000 PGK261,518.00000 CRC
5000 PGK653,795.00000 CRC
10000 PGK1,307,590.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 CRC0.00765 PGK
5 CRC0.03824 PGK
10 CRC0.07648 PGK
20 CRC0.15295 PGK
50 CRC0.38238 PGK
100 CRC0.76477 PGK
250 CRC1.91192 PGK
500 CRC3.82383 PGK
1000 CRC7.64766 PGK
2000 CRC15.29532 PGK
5000 CRC38.23830 PGK
10000 CRC76.47660 PGK