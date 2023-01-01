Costa Rican colóns to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert CRC to MNT at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
6501.06 mnt

1.00000 CRC = 6.50106 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086290.38341.494011.676490.964718.7276
1 GBP1.1437711.24235103.3771.708791.91751.103421.4199
1 USD0.920650.804926183.21061.375451.543450.888117.2414
1 INR0.0110640.009673360.012017710.01652970.01854870.01067290.207202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CRC6.50106 MNT
5 CRC32.50530 MNT
10 CRC65.01060 MNT
20 CRC130.02120 MNT
50 CRC325.05300 MNT
100 CRC650.10600 MNT
250 CRC1625.26500 MNT
500 CRC3250.53000 MNT
1000 CRC6501.06000 MNT
2000 CRC13002.12000 MNT
5000 CRC32505.30000 MNT
10000 CRC65010.60000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Costa Rican Colón
1 MNT0.15382 CRC
5 MNT0.76911 CRC
10 MNT1.53821 CRC
20 MNT3.07642 CRC
50 MNT7.69105 CRC
100 MNT15.38210 CRC
250 MNT38.45525 CRC
500 MNT76.91050 CRC
1000 MNT153.82100 CRC
2000 MNT307.64200 CRC
5000 MNT769.10500 CRC
10000 MNT1538.21000 CRC