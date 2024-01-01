Costa Rican colóns to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert CRC to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
6,456.36 mnt

₡1.000 CRC = ₮6.456 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
CRC to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.47156.6547
Low6.32916.3291
Average6.41136.4652
Change0.42%-2.91%
1 CRC to MNT stats

The performance of CRC to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4715 and a 30 day low of 6.3291. This means the 30 day average was 6.4113. The change for CRC to MNT was 0.42.

The performance of CRC to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6547 and a 90 day low of 6.3291. This means the 90 day average was 6.4652. The change for CRC to MNT was -2.91.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CRC6.45636 MNT
5 CRC32.28180 MNT
10 CRC64.56360 MNT
20 CRC129.12720 MNT
50 CRC322.81800 MNT
100 CRC645.63600 MNT
250 CRC1,614.09000 MNT
500 CRC3,228.18000 MNT
1000 CRC6,456.36000 MNT
2000 CRC12,912.72000 MNT
5000 CRC32,281.80000 MNT
10000 CRC64,563.60000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Costa Rican Colón
1 MNT0.15489 CRC
5 MNT0.77443 CRC
10 MNT1.54886 CRC
20 MNT3.09772 CRC
50 MNT7.74430 CRC
100 MNT15.48860 CRC
250 MNT38.72150 CRC
500 MNT77.44300 CRC
1000 MNT154.88600 CRC
2000 MNT309.77200 CRC
5000 MNT774.43000 CRC
10000 MNT1,548.86000 CRC