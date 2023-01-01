Costa Rican colóns to Jamaican dollars today

Convert CRC to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
291.65 jmd

1.00000 CRC = 0.29165 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 CRC0.29165 JMD
5 CRC1.45824 JMD
10 CRC2.91648 JMD
20 CRC5.83296 JMD
50 CRC14.58240 JMD
100 CRC29.16480 JMD
250 CRC72.91200 JMD
500 CRC145.82400 JMD
1000 CRC291.64800 JMD
2000 CRC583.29600 JMD
5000 CRC1458.24000 JMD
10000 CRC2916.48000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 JMD3.42879 CRC
5 JMD17.14395 CRC
10 JMD34.28790 CRC
20 JMD68.57580 CRC
50 JMD171.43950 CRC
100 JMD342.87900 CRC
250 JMD857.19750 CRC
500 JMD1714.39500 CRC
1000 JMD3428.79000 CRC
2000 JMD6857.58000 CRC
5000 JMD17143.95000 CRC
10000 JMD34287.90000 CRC