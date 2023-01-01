Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CRC to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7.04 ils

1.00000 CRC = 0.00704 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.0863590.39471.494221.676470.964718.7288
1 GBP1.1438411.24255103.3921.709071.917521.1034621.4217
1 USD0.920550.804797183.20961.375451.543210.888117.2401
1 INR0.01106260.009671920.012017810.01652990.01854610.0106730.207189

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CRC0.00704 ILS
5 CRC0.03521 ILS
10 CRC0.07042 ILS
20 CRC0.14084 ILS
50 CRC0.35209 ILS
100 CRC0.70419 ILS
250 CRC1.76047 ILS
500 CRC3.52094 ILS
1000 CRC7.04188 ILS
2000 CRC14.08376 ILS
5000 CRC35.20940 ILS
10000 CRC70.41880 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Costa Rican Colón
1 ILS142.00700 CRC
5 ILS710.03500 CRC
10 ILS1420.07000 CRC
20 ILS2840.14000 CRC
50 ILS7100.35000 CRC
100 ILS14200.70000 CRC
250 ILS35501.75000 CRC
500 ILS71003.50000 CRC
1000 ILS142007.00000 CRC
2000 ILS284014.00000 CRC
5000 ILS710035.00000 CRC
10000 ILS1420070.00000 CRC