Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert CRC to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7.27 ils

₡1.000 CRC = ₪0.007270 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0073
Low0.00680.0068
Average0.00700.0071
Change2.26%-0.65%
1 CRC to ILS stats

The performance of CRC to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0068. This means the 30 day average was 0.0070. The change for CRC to ILS was 2.26.

The performance of CRC to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0073 and a 90 day low of 0.0068. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for CRC to ILS was -0.65.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CRC0.00727 ILS
5 CRC0.03635 ILS
10 CRC0.07270 ILS
20 CRC0.14540 ILS
50 CRC0.36351 ILS
100 CRC0.72702 ILS
250 CRC1.81756 ILS
500 CRC3.63512 ILS
1000 CRC7.27024 ILS
2000 CRC14.54048 ILS
5000 CRC36.35120 ILS
10000 CRC72.70240 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Costa Rican Colón
1 ILS137.54700 CRC
5 ILS687.73500 CRC
10 ILS1,375.47000 CRC
20 ILS2,750.94000 CRC
50 ILS6,877.35000 CRC
100 ILS13,754.70000 CRC
250 ILS34,386.75000 CRC
500 ILS68,773.50000 CRC
1000 ILS137,547.00000 CRC
2000 ILS275,094.00000 CRC
5000 ILS687,735.00000 CRC
10000 ILS1,375,470.00000 CRC