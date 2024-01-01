1 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Israeli new sheqels

Convert CRC to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
6.99 ils

1.00000 CRC = 0.00699 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Israeli New Sheqel
1 CRC0.00699 ILS
5 CRC0.03496 ILS
10 CRC0.06992 ILS
20 CRC0.13984 ILS
50 CRC0.34959 ILS
100 CRC0.69919 ILS
250 CRC1.74797 ILS
500 CRC3.49594 ILS
1000 CRC6.99188 ILS
2000 CRC13.98376 ILS
5000 CRC34.95940 ILS
10000 CRC69.91880 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Costa Rican Colón
1 ILS143.02300 CRC
5 ILS715.11500 CRC
10 ILS1430.23000 CRC
20 ILS2860.46000 CRC
50 ILS7151.15000 CRC
100 ILS14302.30000 CRC
250 ILS35755.75000 CRC
500 ILS71511.50000 CRC
1000 ILS143023.00000 CRC
2000 ILS286046.00000 CRC
5000 ILS715115.00000 CRC
10000 ILS1430230.00000 CRC