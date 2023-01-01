Costa Rican colóns to Cambodian riels today

Convert CRC to KHR at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
7756.89 khr

1.00000 CRC = 7.75689 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cambodian Riel
1 CRC7.75689 KHR
5 CRC38.78445 KHR
10 CRC77.56890 KHR
20 CRC155.13780 KHR
50 CRC387.84450 KHR
100 CRC775.68900 KHR
250 CRC1939.22250 KHR
500 CRC3878.44500 KHR
1000 CRC7756.89000 KHR
2000 CRC15513.78000 KHR
5000 CRC38784.45000 KHR
10000 CRC77568.90000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Costa Rican Colón
1 KHR0.12892 CRC
5 KHR0.64459 CRC
10 KHR1.28918 CRC
20 KHR2.57836 CRC
50 KHR6.44590 CRC
100 KHR12.89180 CRC
250 KHR32.22950 CRC
500 KHR64.45900 CRC
1000 KHR128.91800 CRC
2000 KHR257.83600 CRC
5000 KHR644.59000 CRC
10000 KHR1289.18000 CRC