Costa Rican colóns to Cambodian riels today

Convert CRC to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7,844.07 khr

₡1.000 CRC = ៛7.844 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.86768.0234
Low7.71287.7128
Average7.79257.8458
Change0.02%-2.24%
1 CRC to KHR stats

The performance of CRC to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.8676 and a 30 day low of 7.7128. This means the 30 day average was 7.7925. The change for CRC to KHR was 0.02.

The performance of CRC to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.0234 and a 90 day low of 7.7128. This means the 90 day average was 7.8458. The change for CRC to KHR was -2.24.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cambodian Riel
1 CRC7.84407 KHR
5 CRC39.22035 KHR
10 CRC78.44070 KHR
20 CRC156.88140 KHR
50 CRC392.20350 KHR
100 CRC784.40700 KHR
250 CRC1,961.01750 KHR
500 CRC3,922.03500 KHR
1000 CRC7,844.07000 KHR
2000 CRC15,688.14000 KHR
5000 CRC39,220.35000 KHR
10000 CRC78,440.70000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Costa Rican Colón
1 KHR0.12749 CRC
5 KHR0.63742 CRC
10 KHR1.27485 CRC
20 KHR2.54970 CRC
50 KHR6.37425 CRC
100 KHR12.74850 CRC
250 KHR31.87125 CRC
500 KHR63.74250 CRC
1000 KHR127.48500 CRC
2000 KHR254.97000 CRC
5000 KHR637.42500 CRC
10000 KHR1,274.85000 CRC