Costa Rican colóns to Cambodian riels today

Convert CRC to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
8,063.94 khr

1.000 CRC = 8.064 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cambodian Riel
1 CRC8.06394 KHR
5 CRC40.31970 KHR
10 CRC80.63940 KHR
20 CRC161.27880 KHR
50 CRC403.19700 KHR
100 CRC806.39400 KHR
250 CRC2,015.98500 KHR
500 CRC4,031.97000 KHR
1000 CRC8,063.94000 KHR
2000 CRC16,127.88000 KHR
5000 CRC40,319.70000 KHR
10000 CRC80,639.40000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Costa Rican Colón
1 KHR0.12401 CRC
5 KHR0.62005 CRC
10 KHR1.24009 CRC
20 KHR2.48018 CRC
50 KHR6.20045 CRC
100 KHR12.40090 CRC
250 KHR31.00225 CRC
500 KHR62.00450 CRC
1000 KHR124.00900 CRC
2000 KHR248.01800 CRC
5000 KHR620.04500 CRC
10000 KHR1,240.09000 CRC