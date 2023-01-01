Costa Rican colóns to Singapore dollars today

Convert CRC to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
2.54 sgd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00254 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085890.35441.49391.676910.9647518.7301
1 GBP1.1437711.2419103.3441.708671.917991.1034521.4228
1 USD0.920950.805218183.21461.375851.54440.888517.25
1 INR0.01106750.00967640.012017110.01653380.01855930.01067720.207295

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 CRC0.00254 SGD
5 CRC0.01270 SGD
10 CRC0.02540 SGD
20 CRC0.05080 SGD
50 CRC0.12700 SGD
100 CRC0.25400 SGD
250 CRC0.63500 SGD
500 CRC1.27000 SGD
1000 CRC2.54000 SGD
2000 CRC5.08000 SGD
5000 CRC12.70000 SGD
10000 CRC25.40000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SGD393.70200 CRC
5 SGD1968.51000 CRC
10 SGD3937.02000 CRC
20 SGD7874.04000 CRC
50 SGD19685.10000 CRC
100 SGD39370.20000 CRC
250 SGD98425.50000 CRC
500 SGD196851.00000 CRC
1000 SGD393702.00000 CRC
2000 SGD787404.00000 CRC
5000 SGD1968510.00000 CRC
10000 SGD3937020.00000 CRC