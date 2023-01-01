Costa Rican colóns to Lesotho lotis today

Convert CRC to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
34.49 lsl

1.00000 CRC = 0.03449 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086390.39171.494151.676390.964718.7257
1 GBP1.143911.24265103.4021.70921.917671.1035221.4209
1 USD0.920550.804732183.21061.375451.543210.8880517.2381
1 INR0.0110630.009671030.012017710.01652970.01854580.01067230.207162

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lesotho Loti
1 CRC0.03449 LSL
5 CRC0.17244 LSL
10 CRC0.34488 LSL
20 CRC0.68977 LSL
50 CRC1.72442 LSL
100 CRC3.44884 LSL
250 CRC8.62210 LSL
500 CRC17.24420 LSL
1000 CRC34.48840 LSL
2000 CRC68.97680 LSL
5000 CRC172.44200 LSL
10000 CRC344.88400 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Costa Rican Colón
1 LSL28.99530 CRC
5 LSL144.97650 CRC
10 LSL289.95300 CRC
20 LSL579.90600 CRC
50 LSL1449.76500 CRC
100 LSL2899.53000 CRC
250 LSL7248.82500 CRC
500 LSL14497.65000 CRC
1000 LSL28995.30000 CRC
2000 LSL57990.60000 CRC
5000 LSL144976.50000 CRC
10000 LSL289953.00000 CRC