Costa Rican colóns to Lesotho lotis today

Convert CRC to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
37.60 lsl

1.000 CRC = 0.03760 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.2291.4731.6630.96618.253
1 GBP1.1711.269105.6111.7251.9471.13121.365
1 USD0.9220.788183.2141.3591.5340.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lesotho Loti
1 CRC0.03760 LSL
5 CRC0.18798 LSL
10 CRC0.37596 LSL
20 CRC0.75192 LSL
50 CRC1.87981 LSL
100 CRC3.75961 LSL
250 CRC9.39903 LSL
500 CRC18.79805 LSL
1000 CRC37.59610 LSL
2000 CRC75.19220 LSL
5000 CRC187.98050 LSL
10000 CRC375.96100 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Costa Rican Colón
1 LSL26.59850 CRC
5 LSL132.99250 CRC
10 LSL265.98500 CRC
20 LSL531.97000 CRC
50 LSL1,329.92500 CRC
100 LSL2,659.85000 CRC
250 LSL6,649.62500 CRC
500 LSL13,299.25000 CRC
1000 LSL26,598.50000 CRC
2000 LSL53,197.00000 CRC
5000 LSL132,992.50000 CRC
10000 LSL265,985.00000 CRC