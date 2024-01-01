Costa Rican colóns to Lesotho lotis today

Convert CRC to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
34.93 lsl

₡1.000 CRC = L0.03493 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03500.0365
Low0.03400.0340
Average0.03450.0351
Change0.46%-4.40%
1 CRC to LSL stats

The performance of CRC to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0350 and a 30 day low of 0.0340. This means the 30 day average was 0.0345. The change for CRC to LSL was 0.46.

The performance of CRC to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0365 and a 90 day low of 0.0340. This means the 90 day average was 0.0351. The change for CRC to LSL was -4.40.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lesotho Loti
1 CRC0.03493 LSL
5 CRC0.17463 LSL
10 CRC0.34926 LSL
20 CRC0.69853 LSL
50 CRC1.74632 LSL
100 CRC3.49263 LSL
250 CRC8.73158 LSL
500 CRC17.46315 LSL
1000 CRC34.92630 LSL
2000 CRC69.85260 LSL
5000 CRC174.63150 LSL
10000 CRC349.26300 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Costa Rican Colón
1 LSL28.63170 CRC
5 LSL143.15850 CRC
10 LSL286.31700 CRC
20 LSL572.63400 CRC
50 LSL1,431.58500 CRC
100 LSL2,863.17000 CRC
250 LSL7,157.92500 CRC
500 LSL14,315.85000 CRC
1000 LSL28,631.70000 CRC
2000 LSL57,263.40000 CRC
5000 LSL143,158.50000 CRC
10000 LSL286,317.00000 CRC