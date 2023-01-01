Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert CRC to NIO at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
68.87 nio

1.00000 CRC = 0.06887 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.08690.371.493851.676570.9646518.7269
1 GBP1.143911.24225103.3721.708781.917791.1034721.4212
1 USD0.92080.804991183.21361.375551.543810.8882517.2439
1 INR0.01106560.009673790.012017310.01653040.01855230.01067430.207225

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 CRC0.06887 NIO
5 CRC0.34433 NIO
10 CRC0.68866 NIO
20 CRC1.37733 NIO
50 CRC3.44332 NIO
100 CRC6.88665 NIO
250 CRC17.21663 NIO
500 CRC34.43325 NIO
1000 CRC68.86650 NIO
2000 CRC137.73300 NIO
5000 CRC344.33250 NIO
10000 CRC688.66500 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Costa Rican Colón
1 NIO14.52080 CRC
5 NIO72.60400 CRC
10 NIO145.20800 CRC
20 NIO290.41600 CRC
50 NIO726.04000 CRC
100 NIO1452.08000 CRC
250 NIO3630.20000 CRC
500 NIO7260.40000 CRC
1000 NIO14520.80000 CRC
2000 NIO29041.60000 CRC
5000 NIO72604.00000 CRC
10000 NIO145208.00000 CRC