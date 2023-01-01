Costa Rican colóns to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert CRC to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
15.98 sbd

1.00000 CRC = 0.01598 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.085890.35941.494121.677040.964718.7325
1 GBP1.143911.24205103.3621.709121.918371.1035221.4282
1 USD0.920950.805121183.21921.376051.544520.8884517.2523
1 INR0.01106690.00967470.012016510.01653520.01855970.0106760.207312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CRC0.01598 SBD
5 CRC0.07989 SBD
10 CRC0.15979 SBD
20 CRC0.31957 SBD
50 CRC0.79892 SBD
100 CRC1.59785 SBD
250 CRC3.99463 SBD
500 CRC7.98925 SBD
1000 CRC15.97850 SBD
2000 CRC31.95700 SBD
5000 CRC79.89250 SBD
10000 CRC159.78500 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SBD62.58430 CRC
5 SBD312.92150 CRC
10 SBD625.84300 CRC
20 SBD1251.68600 CRC
50 SBD3129.21500 CRC
100 SBD6258.43000 CRC
250 SBD15646.07500 CRC
500 SBD31292.15000 CRC
1000 SBD62584.30000 CRC
2000 SBD125168.60000 CRC
5000 SBD312921.50000 CRC
10000 SBD625843.00000 CRC