Costa Rican colóns to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert CRC to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
13.02 bob

1.00000 CRC = 0.01302 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874251.086490.39891.49441.676160.9647518.7236
1 GBP1.1438411.24265103.41.709331.917231.1035221.4165
1 USD0.920450.804732183.20961.375551.542850.8880517.2345
1 INR0.01106210.009671140.012017810.01653110.01854180.01067240.207122

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bolivian Boliviano
1 CRC0.01302 BOB
5 CRC0.06510 BOB
10 CRC0.13021 BOB
20 CRC0.26041 BOB
50 CRC0.65104 BOB
100 CRC1.30207 BOB
250 CRC3.25517 BOB
500 CRC6.51035 BOB
1000 CRC13.02070 BOB
2000 CRC26.04140 BOB
5000 CRC65.10350 BOB
10000 CRC130.20700 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Costa Rican Colón
1 BOB76.80100 CRC
5 BOB384.00500 CRC
10 BOB768.01000 CRC
20 BOB1536.02000 CRC
50 BOB3840.05000 CRC
100 BOB7680.10000 CRC
250 BOB19200.25000 CRC
500 BOB38400.50000 CRC
1000 BOB76801.00000 CRC
2000 BOB153602.00000 CRC
5000 BOB384005.00000 CRC
10000 BOB768010.00000 CRC