Costa Rican colóns to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CRC to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
156.58 btn

1.00000 CRC = 0.15658 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CRC0.15658 BTN
5 CRC0.78291 BTN
10 CRC1.56582 BTN
20 CRC3.13164 BTN
50 CRC7.82910 BTN
100 CRC15.65820 BTN
250 CRC39.14550 BTN
500 CRC78.29100 BTN
1000 CRC156.58200 BTN
2000 CRC313.16400 BTN
5000 CRC782.91000 BTN
10000 CRC1565.82000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Costa Rican Colón
1 BTN6.38643 CRC
5 BTN31.93215 CRC
10 BTN63.86430 CRC
20 BTN127.72860 CRC
50 BTN319.32150 CRC
100 BTN638.64300 CRC
250 BTN1596.60750 CRC
500 BTN3193.21500 CRC
1000 BTN6386.43000 CRC
2000 BTN12772.86000 CRC
5000 BTN31932.15000 CRC
10000 BTN63864.30000 CRC