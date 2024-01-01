Costa Rican colóns to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CRC to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
159.90 btn

₡1.000 CRC = Nu.0.1599 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15990.1643
Low0.15630.1563
Average0.15850.1597
Change0.67%-2.65%
1 CRC to BTN stats

The performance of CRC to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1599 and a 30 day low of 0.1563. This means the 30 day average was 0.1585. The change for CRC to BTN was 0.67.

The performance of CRC to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1643 and a 90 day low of 0.1563. This means the 90 day average was 0.1597. The change for CRC to BTN was -2.65.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CRC0.15990 BTN
5 CRC0.79950 BTN
10 CRC1.59899 BTN
20 CRC3.19798 BTN
50 CRC7.99495 BTN
100 CRC15.98990 BTN
250 CRC39.97475 BTN
500 CRC79.94950 BTN
1000 CRC159.89900 BTN
2000 CRC319.79800 BTN
5000 CRC799.49500 BTN
10000 CRC1,598.99000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Costa Rican Colón
1 BTN6.25394 CRC
5 BTN31.26970 CRC
10 BTN62.53940 CRC
20 BTN125.07880 CRC
50 BTN312.69700 CRC
100 BTN625.39400 CRC
250 BTN1,563.48500 CRC
500 BTN3,126.97000 CRC
1000 BTN6,253.94000 CRC
2000 BTN12,507.88000 CRC
5000 BTN31,269.70000 CRC
10000 BTN62,539.40000 CRC