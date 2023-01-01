Costa Rican colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert CRC to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7.21 pen

1.00000 CRC = 0.00721 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086190.37941.493981.676470.9647518.7304
1 GBP1.1437711.24225103.3731.708781.91751.1034521.4233
1 USD0.920750.804991183.21461.375551.543570.8882517.2456
1 INR0.01106450.009673670.012017110.01653020.01854920.01067420.207242

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CRC0.00721 PEN
5 CRC0.03604 PEN
10 CRC0.07207 PEN
20 CRC0.14415 PEN
50 CRC0.36037 PEN
100 CRC0.72074 PEN
250 CRC1.80184 PEN
500 CRC3.60368 PEN
1000 CRC7.20735 PEN
2000 CRC14.41470 PEN
5000 CRC36.03675 PEN
10000 CRC72.07350 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Costa Rican Colón
1 PEN138.74700 CRC
5 PEN693.73500 CRC
10 PEN1387.47000 CRC
20 PEN2774.94000 CRC
50 PEN6937.35000 CRC
100 PEN13874.70000 CRC
250 PEN34686.75000 CRC
500 PEN69373.50000 CRC
1000 PEN138747.00000 CRC
2000 PEN277494.00000 CRC
5000 PEN693735.00000 CRC
10000 PEN1387470.00000 CRC