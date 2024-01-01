2,000 Peruvian nuevo soles to Costa Rican colóns

Convert PEN to CRC at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₡137.3 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
PEN to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CRC
1 PEN to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High139.8420142.0670
Low136.4810136.2920
Average138.0905138.6845
Change-0.17%-2.64%
1 PEN to CRC stats

The performance of PEN to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 139.8420 and a 30 day low of 136.4810. This means the 30 day average was 138.0905. The change for PEN to CRC was -0.17.

The performance of PEN to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 142.0670 and a 90 day low of 136.2920. This means the 90 day average was 138.6845. The change for PEN to CRC was -2.64.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Costa Rican Colón
1 PEN137.25600 CRC
5 PEN686.28000 CRC
10 PEN1,372.56000 CRC
20 PEN2,745.12000 CRC
50 PEN6,862.80000 CRC
100 PEN13,725.60000 CRC
250 PEN34,314.00000 CRC
500 PEN68,628.00000 CRC
1000 PEN137,256.00000 CRC
2000 PEN274,512.00000 CRC
5000 PEN686,280.00000 CRC
10000 PEN1,372,560.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 CRC0.00729 PEN
5 CRC0.03643 PEN
10 CRC0.07286 PEN
20 CRC0.14571 PEN
50 CRC0.36428 PEN
100 CRC0.72856 PEN
250 CRC1.82141 PEN
500 CRC3.64282 PEN
1000 CRC7.28564 PEN
2000 CRC14.57128 PEN
5000 CRC36.42820 PEN
10000 CRC72.85640 PEN