Costa Rican colóns to Lebanese pounds today

Convert CRC to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
28280.40 lbp

1.00000 CRC = 28.28040 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086390.39171.494151.676390.964718.7257
1 GBP1.143911.24265103.4021.70921.917671.1035221.4209
1 USD0.920550.804732183.21061.375451.543210.8880517.2381
1 INR0.0110630.009671030.012017710.01652970.01854580.01067230.207162

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lebanese Pound
1 CRC28.28040 LBP
5 CRC141.40200 LBP
10 CRC282.80400 LBP
20 CRC565.60800 LBP
50 CRC1414.02000 LBP
100 CRC2828.04000 LBP
250 CRC7070.10000 LBP
500 CRC14140.20000 LBP
1000 CRC28280.40000 LBP
2000 CRC56560.80000 LBP
5000 CRC141402.00000 LBP
10000 CRC282804.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 LBP0.03536 CRC
5 LBP0.17680 CRC
10 LBP0.35360 CRC
20 LBP0.70720 CRC
50 LBP1.76800 CRC
100 LBP3.53601 CRC
250 LBP8.84002 CRC
500 LBP17.68005 CRC
1000 LBP35.36010 CRC
2000 LBP70.72020 CRC
5000 LBP176.80050 CRC
10000 LBP353.60100 CRC