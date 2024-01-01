Convert LBP to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 Lebanese pounds to Costa Rican colóns

10 lbp
0.06 crc

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₡0.005851 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6341.5040.9341.35418.1510.789
1 CAD0.73311.1981.1020.6840.99213.3020.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82911.1060.483
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08610.6210.912.0660.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 LBP0.00585 CRC
5 LBP0.02925 CRC
10 LBP0.05851 CRC
20 LBP0.11702 CRC
50 LBP0.29255 CRC
100 LBP0.58509 CRC
250 LBP1.46274 CRC
500 LBP2.92548 CRC
1000 LBP5.85095 CRC
2000 LBP11.70190 CRC
5000 LBP29.25475 CRC
10000 LBP58.50950 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lebanese Pound
1 CRC170.91200 LBP
5 CRC854.56000 LBP
10 CRC1,709.12000 LBP
20 CRC3,418.24000 LBP
50 CRC8,545.60000 LBP
100 CRC17,091.20000 LBP
250 CRC42,728.00000 LBP
500 CRC85,456.00000 LBP
1000 CRC170,912.00000 LBP
2000 CRC341,824.00000 LBP
5000 CRC854,560.00000 LBP
10000 CRC1,709,120.00000 LBP