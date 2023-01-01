Costa Rican colóns to Thai bahts today

Convert CRC to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
66.39 thb

1.00000 CRC = 0.06639 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.085990.36771.49421.676680.964818.7328
1 GBP1.1437711.24205103.3621.709061.917781.1035121.4265
1 USD0.92090.805121183.21921.3761.544040.888517.2509
1 INR0.01106590.00967470.012016510.01653460.01855390.01067660.207295

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Thai Baht
1 CRC0.06639 THB
5 CRC0.33193 THB
10 CRC0.66387 THB
20 CRC1.32774 THB
50 CRC3.31935 THB
100 CRC6.63870 THB
250 CRC16.59675 THB
500 CRC33.19350 THB
1000 CRC66.38700 THB
2000 CRC132.77400 THB
5000 CRC331.93500 THB
10000 CRC663.87000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Costa Rican Colón
1 THB15.06320 CRC
5 THB75.31600 CRC
10 THB150.63200 CRC
20 THB301.26400 CRC
50 THB753.16000 CRC
100 THB1506.32000 CRC
250 THB3765.80000 CRC
500 THB7531.60000 CRC
1000 THB15063.20000 CRC
2000 THB30126.40000 CRC
5000 THB75316.00000 CRC
10000 THB150632.00000 CRC