Where to exchange money in Surabaya

If you're planning a trip to Surabaya, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.

So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Surabaya, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Surabaya

If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Surabaya.

One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Lanina ValasJl. Dharmahusada No.201, Mojo, Kec. Gubeng, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60285, Indonesia+62 31 5999830
BILANGAN (Authorized Money Changer)Ruko 21 Klampis Blok E No. 7, Jl. Arief Rachman Hakim No.51, Klampis Ngasem, Kec. Sukolilo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60116, Indonesia+62 31 5912812
Ten Digits Money ChangerA1.09A, Pakuwon City Mall, Jl. Raya Laguna KJW Putih Tambak No.2, Kejawaan Putih Tamba, Kec. Mulyorejo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60112, Indonesia+62 811-3060-109
PT. Haji La Tunrung Authorized Money ChangerJl. Genteng Kali No.176, Alun-alun Contong, Kec. Bubutan, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60174, Indonesia+62 822-5747-4245
Ratri Money ChangerPakuwon Trade Center, Jl. Pakuwon Indah, Babatan, Kec. Wiyung, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60216, Indonesia+62 812-1633-3657
MONEY CHANGER - PT. ARTA RAYA VALASINDOJl. Raya Tempurejo No.32, Dukuh Sutorejo, Kec. Mulyorejo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60113, Indonesia+62 856-4598-3974
PT. Ramah Valuta JayaJl. Dharmahusada No.78 B, Mojo, Kec. Gubeng, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60285, Indonesia+62 813-3005-3666
SMARTDEAL Money Changer SurabayaJl. Hr. Muhammad 373, Rukan Golden Palace No.A-17, Pradahkalikendal, Kec. Dukuhpakis, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60226, Indonesia+62 31 99146257
Dolarasia Money ChangerSatu gedung dengan Restauran Urban Wagyu, Disebrang bu rudy, Jl. Dharmahusada No.181, RT.001/RW.04, Mojo, Kec. Gubeng, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60286, Indonesia+62 31 59176778
PT. Surabaya Anugerah Valas (SAV Money Changer)Jl. Jemur Andayani No.46F, Siwalankerto, Kec. Wonocolo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60237, Indonesia+62 818-0327-5178
  • 2.79 USD
  • 6.73 USDOur fee
  • 9.52 USDTotal fees
  • =
    990.48 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    16,065.00
Compare price
Get started

Indonesian rupiah rate today

When you're in Surabaya, and also the rest of Indonesia, the official currency is the Indonesian rupiah.

Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Indonesian rupiah is IDR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Surabaya

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Surabaya. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges

Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.

Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.

There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Surabaya. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.