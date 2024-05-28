Where to exchange money in Surabaya
If you're planning a trip to Surabaya, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Surabaya, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Surabaya
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Surabaya.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Lanina Valas
|Jl. Dharmahusada No.201, Mojo, Kec. Gubeng, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60285, Indonesia
|+62 31 5999830
|BILANGAN (Authorized Money Changer)
|Ruko 21 Klampis Blok E No. 7, Jl. Arief Rachman Hakim No.51, Klampis Ngasem, Kec. Sukolilo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60116, Indonesia
|+62 31 5912812
|Ten Digits Money Changer
|A1.09A, Pakuwon City Mall, Jl. Raya Laguna KJW Putih Tambak No.2, Kejawaan Putih Tamba, Kec. Mulyorejo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60112, Indonesia
|+62 811-3060-109
|PT. Haji La Tunrung Authorized Money Changer
|Jl. Genteng Kali No.176, Alun-alun Contong, Kec. Bubutan, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60174, Indonesia
|+62 822-5747-4245
|Ratri Money Changer
|Pakuwon Trade Center, Jl. Pakuwon Indah, Babatan, Kec. Wiyung, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60216, Indonesia
|+62 812-1633-3657
|MONEY CHANGER - PT. ARTA RAYA VALASINDO
|Jl. Raya Tempurejo No.32, Dukuh Sutorejo, Kec. Mulyorejo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60113, Indonesia
|+62 856-4598-3974
|PT. Ramah Valuta Jaya
|Jl. Dharmahusada No.78 B, Mojo, Kec. Gubeng, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60285, Indonesia
|+62 813-3005-3666
|SMARTDEAL Money Changer Surabaya
|Jl. Hr. Muhammad 373, Rukan Golden Palace No.A-17, Pradahkalikendal, Kec. Dukuhpakis, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60226, Indonesia
|+62 31 99146257
|Dolarasia Money Changer
|Satu gedung dengan Restauran Urban Wagyu, Disebrang bu rudy, Jl. Dharmahusada No.181, RT.001/RW.04, Mojo, Kec. Gubeng, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60286, Indonesia
|+62 31 59176778
|PT. Surabaya Anugerah Valas (SAV Money Changer)
|Jl. Jemur Andayani No.46F, Siwalankerto, Kec. Wonocolo, Surabaya, Jawa Timur 60237, Indonesia
|+62 818-0327-5178
When you're in Surabaya, and also the rest of Indonesia, the official currency is the Indonesian rupiah.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Indonesian rupiah is IDR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Surabaya
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Surabaya. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Surabaya. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
