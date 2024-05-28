Where to exchange money in Bali

Are you heading to Bali? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.

We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Bali that you can visit in person.

There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.

Currency exchanges in Bali

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Bali.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
MPB Money Changer (MPB Kartika Plaza)Jl. Kartika Plaza No.99, Kuta, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 4727280
MPB Money ChangerJl. Petitenget No.100, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 4737948
BMC Seminyak (Kantor Pusat)Jl. Raya Seminyak No.16A, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 733202
Cash X Change PT. Semangat Anak RantauJl. Nakula No.57, Legian, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 4727988
PT. Dirgahayu Valuta Prima (Money Changer)Jl. IB Manik, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia+62 361 977365
Krisna Money ChangerJl. Canggu Padang Linjong No.56A, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia+62 812-2246-8786
PAM Money Changer (Pradnyana Artha Mandiri)Jl. Bakung Sari No.12, Kuta, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 768298
PT. Currency longevity PrimaJl. Raya Kerobokan No.51, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 737887
BMC Banjar Taman KerobokanJl. Raya Kerobokan No.50/87, Banjar Taman, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia+62 361 737070
MPB Money Changer (MPB Sanur)Hub.WhatsApp (0856)_69661770, Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.50, Sanur, Denpasar Selatan, Kota Denpasar, Bali 80228, Indonesia-
Indonesian rupiah rate today

The currency used in Bali, as well as the rest of Indonesia is Indonesian rupiah.

However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indonesian rupiah is IDR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Bali

When exchanging money in Bali or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Indonesia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Indonesia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Money exchange at the tip of your fingers

Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.

With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Bali. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
