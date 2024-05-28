Where to exchange money in Bali
Are you heading to Bali? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Bali that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Bali
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Bali.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|MPB Money Changer (MPB Kartika Plaza)
|Jl. Kartika Plaza No.99, Kuta, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 4727280
|MPB Money Changer
|Jl. Petitenget No.100, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 4737948
|BMC Seminyak (Kantor Pusat)
|Jl. Raya Seminyak No.16A, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 733202
|Cash X Change PT. Semangat Anak Rantau
|Jl. Nakula No.57, Legian, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 4727988
|PT. Dirgahayu Valuta Prima (Money Changer)
|Jl. IB Manik, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
|+62 361 977365
|Krisna Money Changer
|Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong No.56A, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
|+62 812-2246-8786
|PAM Money Changer (Pradnyana Artha Mandiri)
|Jl. Bakung Sari No.12, Kuta, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 768298
|PT. Currency longevity Prima
|Jl. Raya Kerobokan No.51, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 737887
|BMC Banjar Taman Kerobokan
|Jl. Raya Kerobokan No.50/87, Banjar Taman, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
|+62 361 737070
|MPB Money Changer (MPB Sanur)
|Hub.WhatsApp (0856)_69661770, Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.50, Sanur, Denpasar Selatan, Kota Denpasar, Bali 80228, Indonesia
|-
Indonesian rupiah rate today
The currency used in Bali, as well as the rest of Indonesia is Indonesian rupiah.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Indonesian rupiah is IDR. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Bali
When exchanging money in Bali or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Indonesia long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indonesian rupiah for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Indonesia banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.
5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Bali. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
