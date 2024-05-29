Where to exchange money in Tel Aviv
If you’re planning a trip to Tel Aviv, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Tel Aviv. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Tel Aviv
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Tel Aviv below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Money colors tlv
|Bograshov St 5, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6380807, Israel
|+972 3-743-2773
|אמריקן צ׳יינג
|Derech Menachem Begin 31, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel
|+972 3-560-3702
|$Change$
|Allenby St 106, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
|+972 3-566-9159
|ABC Change
|Shlomo Ibn Gabirol St 147, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
|+972 3-546-6683
|Bits of Gold LTD
|Ahuzat Bayit St 1, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
|+972 3-613-3034
|צ'יינג' תל אביב B.M 555 CHANGE - המרת מטבע חוץ
|Bograshov St 61, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
|+972 3-641-2221
|Change J&J
|Allenby St 80, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6581216, Israel
|+972 3-685-0778
|CHANGE DANIEL
|Yehuda ha-Levi St 114, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
|+972 3-624-4122
|Money Change
|Sderot Washington 23, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel
|+972 3-518-0791
|צ׳יינג׳ יגאל רמת אביב” “CHANGE MONEY”
|Brazil St 17, Tel Aviv-Yafo, 6946027, Israel
|+972 3-643-7746
Israeli new sheqel rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Israel use Israeli new sheqel?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Tel Aviv — and the rest of Israel — is Israeli new sheqel.
You can also find it written as ILS in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Tel Aviv
When exchanging money in Tel Aviv or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Israel long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Israel banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Israeli new sheqel for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Tel Aviv. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
