Where to exchange money in Yokohama
If you're planning a trip to Yokohama, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Yokohama, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Yokohama
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Yokohama below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
Japanese yen rate today
When you're in Yokohama, and also the rest of Japan, the official currency is the Japanese yen.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Japanese yen is JPY, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Yokohama
When exchanging money in Yokohama or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Japan long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Japan banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Japanese yen for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Yokohama. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
