Where to exchange money in Colombo

Before you set out exploring in Colombo, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Colombo that you can visit.

Currency exchanges in Colombo

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Colombo.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Maruthi Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd285 Galle Rd, Colombo 00600, Sri Lanka+94 112 362 086
Royal Money Exchange Pvt Ltd.113 Chatham St, Colombo 00100, Sri Lanka+94 77 478 7986
Prasanna Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd57 Galle Rd, Colombo 00600, Sri Lanka+94 112 591 420
Swiss Money Exchange (Pvt) Ltd87a Galle Rd, Colombo 00600, Sri Lanka+94 112 555 551
Capital Exchange (Pvt) Ltd54 Hospital St, Colombo 00100, Sri Lanka+94 112 381 140
Central Money Exchange - Colombo79 York St, Colombo 00100, Sri Lanka+94 112 554 950
Royal Money Exchange55 Galle Rd, Colombo 00300, Sri Lanka+94 112 587 107
Crown Money Exchange (PVT) LTD & Crown Gems & Jewellery56 Mudalige Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka+94 112 472 957
International Exchange27a Sir Razik Fareed Mawatha, Colombo 00100, Sri Lanka+94 112 347 331
Bullion Money Exchange297 Main St, Colombo 01100, Sri Lanka+94 112 430 640
Sri Lankan rupee rate today

The accepted currency in Colombo and across Sri Lanka is the Sri Lankan rupee.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Sri Lankan rupee is LKR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Colombo

When exchanging money in Colombo or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Sri Lanka long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.

1. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Sri Lankan rupee for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.

2. Know the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Sri Lanka banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. Also try to plan ahead and make as few withdrawals as possible to avoid multiple extra fees.

5. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Colombo. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
