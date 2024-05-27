Where to exchange money in Bengaluru
If you're planning a trip to Bengaluru, it's important to know how to get the currency of the country you’re visiting. Also, you might want to know the current exchange rate and the best places to withdraw cash.
So, on this page, we’ll show you the best places to exchange currency in Bengaluru, and we’ll show you an alternative, Wise – which may be cheaper and help you save the effort of going to a physical location – but more on this later.
Currency exchanges in Bengaluru
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Bengaluru.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Richmen Forex
|No 32B, 1st Floor, 59th Cross Rd, Opp HDFC Bank, 5th Block, 3rd Block, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560010, India
|+91 81059 45333
|Foreign Exchange Sambtek Forex Ltd
|650, below Axis Bank, Vishya Bank Colony, DK Naik Nagar, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041, India
|+91 93438 31939
|Orient Exchange and Financial Services Private Ltd
|70, Kanakapura Rd, near Vasavi Temple Street, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560004, India
|+91 80 4600 3700
|MIGHTY FOREX PRIVATE LIMITED
|1st floor, Brigade Gardens, F-130, Church St, next to Ameoba, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India
|+91 80 4806 7592
|Vaayu International Forex Services Pvt Ltd
|327/328/10, Saraswathi Complex, 1st Floor, Shop no- 2 1st Main, income tax layout, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Hampi Nagar, Binny Mills Employees Colony, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560040, India
|+91 90353 24051
|UNIRICH FOREX PRIVATE LIMITED
|352, 1st B Main Rd, KHB Colony, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095, India
|+91 94493 07575
|United Forex Money Exchange
|Shop No ATM 2 ,1st Floor, Orion Mall, BRIGADE GATEWAY, Dr Rajkumar Rd, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560055, India
|+91 98442 92820
|UNIGLOBE FOREX PVT LTD
|415,BASEMENT FLOOR,1ST BLOCK,80 FEET ROAD OPP: Axis Bank & KFC, MAIN ROAD, below BATA Showroom, 1st Block, Rahmath Nagar, RT Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560032, India
|+91 94492 44954
|ZMR MONEY CHANGERS PVT LTD
|30, Rest House Rd, R Plaza, Brigade Rd, beside Maharashtra Bank, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India
|+91 98863 48883
|Zain Foreign Money Exchange
|1/A, High Profile Business Centre, Church Street, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India
|+91 99455 82119
Indian rupee rate today
The accepted currency in Bengaluru and across India is the Indian rupee.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Indian rupee is INR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Bengaluru
Before exchanging money in Bengaluru or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in India for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in India banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Bengaluru. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
