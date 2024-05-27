Where to exchange money in Hanoi
Are you heading to Hanoi? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Hanoi that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Hanoi
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Hanoi.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Goldenlandtour (Nguyen Thi Huong)
|133 P. Hàng Bạc, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 24 3824 2488
|Giang Son Gemstone Jewelry Co.,Ltd
|130 P. Hàng Bạc, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 24 3826 7333
|Money exchange
|27 P. Hà Trung, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|-
|Thu Đổi Tiền
|Số 18, ngõ 94 P. Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 976 061 586
|State Bank of Vietnam
|49 P. Lý Thái Tổ, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 24 3934 2322
|Quang Huy
|130 P. Hàng Bạc, Hàng Buồm, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 24 3826 7117
|PG Bank@ Ha Noi Branch
|11, Tran Hung Dao Street, Hai Ba Trung District, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|-
|Vietcombank
|City, 39 P. Đào Tấn, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|-
|Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Vietnam (Vietcombank) - Transaction Office NO.2
|14 P. Yết Kiêu, Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 24 3942 3252
|Bank Bidc
|10A P. Hai Bà Trưng, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
|+84 24 3938 8559
Vietnamese dong rate today
When you're in Hanoi, and also the rest of Vietnam, the official currency is the Vietnamese dong.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Vietnamese dong is VND, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Hanoi
When exchanging money in Hanoi or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Vietnam long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Vietnam banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Vietnamese dong for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Hanoi. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.