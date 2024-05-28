Where to exchange money in Dhaka
Before you set out exploring in Dhaka, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Dhaka that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Dhaka
Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Dhaka.
A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|BUSHRA MONEY EXCHANGE
|22, SHOP NO. 4, GROUND, ROB SUPER MARKET, 2 গুলশান এভিনিউ, ঢাকা 1212, Bangladesh
|+880 1732-068707
|Mahmud Money Exchange Centre
|1/A College Street ( 1st floor), Science Lab Over Bridge, Dhaka 1205, Bangladesh
|+880 1719-200753
|Voyager Money Exchange
|Amir Complex (Ground Floor), Shop # 59, Sector-03, Azampur, Dhaka 1230, Bangladesh
|+880 1713-921130
|Money Exchange Service
|83, Shop- 216, Keari Plaza, Rd 8/A, Dhaka 1209, Bangladesh
|-
|Taslima Money Exchange Ltd
|Ground Floor, Rabeya Mansion, 147 DIT Ave, Dhaka 1000, Bangladesh
|+880 2-58313667
|Dollar Buy Sell BD
|Suvastu Nazar Valley Apartment, Bir Uttam Rafiqul Islam Ave, Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh
|+44 7441 449749
|Jamie Money Changing House Pvt. Ltd.
|Shop-7, ground floor, Near Shopping Center, Landmark Tower, 12-14 DIT II Cir, Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh
|+880 1726-087040
|Noor Brother's Money Changer Ltd.
|JAMUNA FUTURE PARK. Shop No: GA- 013, Ground Floor, ঢাকা 1229, Bangladesh
|+880 1752-115485
|Goodwill Money Exchange
|Madani Ave, near old 2 circle, ঢাকা 1212, Bangladesh
|+880 1980-707545
|National Exchange Company S.R.L
|House 19, Block A Road No. 3, Dhaka 1219, Bangladesh
|+880 9606-500612
Bangladeshi taka rate today
First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Bangladesh use Bangladeshi taka?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Dhaka — and the rest of Bangladesh — is Bangladeshi taka.
You can also find it written as BDT in currency exchange shops.
What you should know about exchanging money in Dhaka
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Dhaka. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Bangladeshi taka for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Currency exchange bureau who?
Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.
With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.
And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Dhaka. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
