Where to exchange money in Dhaka

Before you set out exploring in Dhaka, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Dhaka that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Currency exchanges in Dhaka

Consider using digital alternatives like Wise when looking at currency exchanges. If you still need to have some physical cash, here are a list of currency exchanges you can find in Dhaka.

A reminder from us - There's no such thing as 0% commission or fee-free so remember to do your research and make an informed decision.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
BUSHRA MONEY EXCHANGE22, SHOP NO. 4, GROUND, ROB SUPER MARKET, 2 গুলশান এভিনিউ, ঢাকা 1212, Bangladesh+880 1732-068707
Mahmud Money Exchange Centre1/A College Street ( 1st floor), Science Lab Over Bridge, Dhaka 1205, Bangladesh+880 1719-200753
Voyager Money ExchangeAmir Complex (Ground Floor), Shop # 59, Sector-03, Azampur, Dhaka 1230, Bangladesh+880 1713-921130
Money Exchange Service83, Shop- 216, Keari Plaza, Rd 8/A, Dhaka 1209, Bangladesh-
Taslima Money Exchange LtdGround Floor, Rabeya Mansion, 147 DIT Ave, Dhaka 1000, Bangladesh+880 2-58313667
Dollar Buy Sell BDSuvastu Nazar Valley Apartment, Bir Uttam Rafiqul Islam Ave, Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh+44 7441 449749
Jamie Money Changing House Pvt. Ltd.Shop-7, ground floor, Near Shopping Center, Landmark Tower, 12-14 DIT II Cir, Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh+880 1726-087040
Noor Brother's Money Changer Ltd.JAMUNA FUTURE PARK. Shop No: GA- 013, Ground Floor, ঢাকা 1229, Bangladesh+880 1752-115485
Goodwill Money ExchangeMadani Ave, near old 2 circle, ঢাকা 1212, Bangladesh+880 1980-707545
National Exchange Company S.R.LHouse 19, Block A Road No. 3, Dhaka 1219, Bangladesh+880 9606-500612
  • 2.79 USD
  • 13.31 USDOur fee
  • 16.10 USDTotal fees
  • =
    983.90 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    117.250
Compare price
Get started

Bangladeshi taka rate today

First off, in case you’re wondering something along the lines of “does Bangladesh use Bangladeshi taka?”, the answer is yes. The currency in Dhaka — and the rest of Bangladesh — is Bangladeshi taka.

You can also find it written as BDT in currency exchange shops.

What you should know about exchanging money in Dhaka

You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Dhaka. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.

2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.

4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Bangladeshi taka for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.

Currency exchange bureau who?

Forget all about walking around the city in search for fair exchange rates for a low fee.

With a Wise Account you can access over 70 currencies wherever you are - and all with a single card.

And what's even better, at the mid-market exchange rate. Low fees and fair rates all around the world, that's the Wise way!

Get started today

Get a Wise Account in minutes!

Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

As you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Dhaka. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
Learn more about Wise
Please see terms of use and product availability for your region or visit Wise fees and pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.