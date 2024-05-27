Where to exchange money in Goa
Before you set out exploring in Goa, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Goa that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Goa
If you’re still into the idea of carrying cash around and exchanging it, here are some popular foreign currency exchange locations in Goa.
One reminder, though: there’s no such thing as fee-free or 0% commission foreign exchange transactions. So, always check the mid-market exchange rate in advance, so you know how much your money’s worth.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Unimoni Financial services Ltd, MAPUSA
|Shop 7&8, Atria Bld, opp. South Indian Bank, Dangui Colony, Mapusa, Goa 403507, India
|+91 75940 02557
|Unimoni Financial Services, (UAE Exchange) Margao
|Shop No. 14, Ground Floor, Garden View Building, Pajifond, Margao, Goa 403601, India
|+91 75940 02563
|Unimoni Financial Service Pvt Ltd, PANAJI (UAE Exchange )
|SHOP NO G11, GROUND FLOOR, Pinto Chamber, next to Govinda Building, Ozari, Panaji, Goa 403001, India
|+91 75940 02686
|ARVOG FOREX PVT.LTD.
|H. No.2/195, A/F-9, 1st Floor, Venor Plaza, Naika Vaddo, Calangute Market, Calangute, Saligao, Goa 403516, India
|+91 95455 37755
|Just Travels & Forex Pvt. ltd.
|H.No. 853/3 SORANTTO WADDO NEAR DMELLO WADDO ANJUNA MAPUSA ROAD ANJUNA BARDEZ NO Goa, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509, India
|+91 99232 50469
|Kusum Forex
|FRWC+PWV, Near Don Bosco High School, Panaji, Goa 403001, India
|+91 98504 70611
|Unimoni financial services ltd
|Shop no.14, gardern view building, near star xerox, next to Dena bank, Pajifond, Margao, Goa 403601, India
|+91 90110 14105
|WSFx Global Pay
|Dr Rafael Barretto Plaza, Shop No-7, Pajifond, Margao, Goa 403601, India
|+91 89769 84656
|Weizmann Forex Ltd
|Shop No.15/1646, Ground Floor, Roma Apartments Zoriwado, near Spring of Ana Fonte, Pajifond, Margao, Goa 403601, India
|+91 22 4611 2500
|Domnico Stores
|Shop No.650/5, 650, Anjuna Mapusa Rd, Near Starco Junction, Starco Junction, Dmello Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509, India
|+91 84529 70398
When you're in Goa, and also the rest of India, the official currency is the Indian rupee.
Yet, when you step into a currency exchange shop, you'll notice they use currency codes. The code associated with the Indian rupee is INR, so be sure to take note of it when comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Goa
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Goa. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Indian rupee for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Consider an alternative to physical currency exchanges
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange. Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to exchanging money in Goa. Don't forget to do your research on the exchange rate before converting your money, and check Wise out if you want a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.