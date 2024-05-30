Where to exchange money in Baku
If you’re planning a trip to Baku, it will definitely be useful to know how to obtain the local currency. Additionally, you may want to be aware of the current exchange rate and the most convenient places to exchange your money.
On this page, we’ll provide you with a list of the best places to exchange currency in Baku. We’ll also introduce you to an alternative, Wise, which may be more cost-effective and save you the hassle of visiting a physical location
Currency exchanges in Baku
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Baku.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|ASB money exchange
|9RCX+9Q9, Baku, Azerbaijan
|-
|Mərkəzi Exchange
|9RFW+PQ6, Rashid Behbudov St, Baku, Azerbaijan
|-
|Attraksionlar Bank
|9R98+FJM, Baku, Azerbaijan
|-
|Valyuta Mübadilə
|9XGH+M8C, Baku, Azerbaijan
|-
|Azərbaycan Respublikası Mərkəzi Bankı
|9RHW+F5G, Rashid Behbudov, Bakı, Azerbaijan
|+994 12 493 11 22
|AX Armani Exchange Baku
|27 Zarifa Aliyeva St, Baku 1095, Azerbaijan
|+994 12 493 70 71
Azerbaijani manat rate today
The currency used in Baku, as well as the rest of Azerbaijan is Azerbaijani manat.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Azerbaijani manat is AZN. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Baku
You can follow a few simple tips which could help save money when exchanging currency in Baku. By increasing your awareness you can be better prepared for currency exchanges wherever you are.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Some services will claim 'no commission'. This can be misleading as they will often have hidden a markup by offering you a worse exchange rate.
2. Know the current exchange rate
Be familiar with the current exchange rate to help identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
The convenience of exchanging currency at airports and hotels often comes at a price. That price will come as poor exchange rates and high transaction fees. Try to use this as a last resort.
4. Avoid scams
Be cautious of street vendors or unofficial exchange services that may offer seemingly attractive rates. Stick to recognised establishments to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent practices. Your financial security should always be a top priority.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, pick the option to be charged in Azerbaijani manat for a fairer rate to avoid undisclosed exchange rates. Picking the local currency will almost always be cheaper.
Money exchange at the tip of your fingers
Out with carrying only cash when you're abroad. The world has gone digital and so can you.
With a Wise account you can exchange currency at any time, almost everywhere in the world.
Access over 70 currencies in just a few clicks and pay wherever you are with the Wise card.
Say goodbye to the analog way. Say hello to WiseGet a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Baku. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
