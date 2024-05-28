Where to exchange money in Manila
Are you heading to Manila? You will want to ensure you are aware of the local currency and how to obtain it. In addition, you may want to keep track of the current exchange rates and where to change your money to the local currency without getting ripped off.
We will give you a list of the best currency exchanges in Manila that you can visit in person.
There is also a digital alternative to consider by using Wise. This could save you both time and money.
Currency exchanges in Manila
We are aware that there can be times when you need to have some local currency on hand, so avoiding currency exchanges altogether isn't always possible. We have provided a list of currency exchanges you can find in Manila below.
Don't forget to refresh yourself on the advice in this article to help get the most out of your cash whilst abroad.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Moonlight Money Changer
|1190 A. Mabini St, Ermita, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8524 3405
|SHEEHA Money Changer
|1529 A. Mabini St, Malate, Manila, 1001 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 966 803 1305
|Nailas Money Changer
|1741 A. Mabini St, District 5, Manila, 1004 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8353 9031
|World Wide Enterprises Money Changer
|1st District, 1511 A. Mabini St, Ermita, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8522 1519
|Moromax
|HXGM+7PG, Pedro Gil St, Ermita, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
|-
|Niko Money Changer
|HXFM+J6W, Adriatico St, Malate, Manila, 1004 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 936 727 9942
|Nailas Money Changer - Vito Cruz
|Vinzon's Place, 2600 Taft Ave, Malate, Manila, 1004 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 917 515 2964
|Czarina Foreign Exchange
|Unit 1412, Ayala Tower One, 1226 Ayala Ave, Makati, 1226 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 2 8848 6112
|Tivoli Money Exchange
|B1, Glorietta 2 Ayala Center village Makati, Makati, 1224 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 917 896 9878
|Nikko Forex Money Changer
|1357 A. Mabini St, Ermita, Manila, 1000 Metro Manila, Philippines
|+63 7089391
Philippine peso rate today
The currency used in Manila, as well as the rest of Philippines is Philippine peso.
However, when visiting a currency exchange shop you will notice they use currency codes. The code for Philippine peso is PHP. Keep an eye out for this if you want to compare exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Manila
When exchanging money in Manila or any foreign city, it's important to be aware how to get the best deals and avoid excessive charges and hidden fees. If you are planning on staying in Philippines long-term or looking to make a larger investment you could consider opening a local bank account. Otherwise, use the tips below to help avoid getting overcharged.
1. Be wary of 'zero fee' services
Some services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates. These may not reflect the mid-market rate, similar to what you'd see when checking the rate on Google. This can lead to higher costs for you and more profits for them.
2. Research the exchange rate
Check what the current exchange rate is so it's easier to spot a bad deal from currency exchanges.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
It may be highly convenient, but airports and hotels will almost always offer poor rates and high transaction fees. Avoid this where possible.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your local bank has partnerships in Philippines banks to avoid unwanted ATM fees. It's becoming less of a requirement, but it can be good to inform your bank before traveling too.
5. Pick local currency on ATMs and card payments
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Philippine peso for a fairer rate and fees. The same applies if you get the option on card machines.
Bottom lineAs you can see, there are plenty of options for exchanging money in Manila. Remember to do your research on the exchange rate and get the most out of your trip. For a fuss-free alternative to exchanging cash, check out Wise.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.