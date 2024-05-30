Where to exchange money in Jeddah
Before you set out exploring in Jeddah, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.
In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Jeddah that you can visit.
We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.
Currency exchanges in Jeddah
If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Jeddah.
Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.
|Money Changer
|Address
|Contact Information
|Kaaki exchange كعكي للصرافة
|شارع Prince Saud Al Faisal, Al Khalidiyyah, Jeddah 23423, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 606 0723
|الشرهان للصرافة فرع القدوم جدة Sharhan Exchange
|King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah 23635, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 304 4002
|Alamoudi Exchange Co.
|حي, 9360 طريق المدينة المنورة الفرعي, Al Andalus, Jeddah 23326, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 124 0525
|Alamoudi Exchange
|الملك عبدالعزيز، Al-Balad, Jeddah 22233, Saudi Arabia
|+966 9200 08292
|Abdullah Alamoudi Currency Exchange
|Mohammed Ibn Abdulaziz Mosque, الروضة، جدة 23432, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 263 1799
|Ben Yaala Exchange Company
|Qabel Trail, Al-Balad, Jeddah 22233, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 111 1008
|Mohammad Hasan Yala Sons Exchange Co-
|طريق المدينة، اسواق المساعدية، رقم 1، Al-Hamra'a, Jeddah 23324, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 111 1008
|الملطاني للصرافة - Malatani Money Exchange
|Hira St, حي النهضة, Jeddah 23523, Saudi Arabia
|+966 12 234 4638
|Al Amoudi Exchange
|طريق المدينة المنورة، في مركز قريش التجاري، Qouraish, تقاطع، Jeddah 23531, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 244 0363
|الشرهان للصرافة فرع المغادرة جدة Sharhan Exchange
|بوابة 28، صالة المغادرة، King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah 23635, Saudi Arabia
|+966 800 304 4002
Saudi riyal rate today
The accepted currency in Jeddah and across Saudi Arabia is the Saudi riyal.
However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Saudi riyal is SAR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.
What you should know about exchanging money in Jeddah
Before exchanging money in Jeddah or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Saudi Arabia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.
1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.
2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.
3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.
4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Saudi Arabia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.
5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Saudi riyal for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.
Say goodbye to overcomplicated currency exchange
Wise can help you get a better deal on currency conversion in over 40 currencies, with the mid-market exchange rate and low fees.
Open a personal Wise account online or in the Wise app, and order a linked debit card for a one-time fee to spend and withdraw money in 150+ countries.
There’s no fee to spend any currency you hold, and no foreign transaction fee to worry about. Use your account when you travel or shop online in foreign currencies, send payments in 70+ currencies, and get your own local bank details in 9 currencies.Get a Wise Account in minutes!
Please see the Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise fees & pricing for the most up-to-date information on pricing and fees.
Bottom lineFrom the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Jeddah. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
Finally, don't forget to check out Wise - The digital alternative to exchanging and spending cash abroad.
This publication is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute legal, tax or other professional advice from Wise Payment Limited or its subsidiaries and its affiliates, and it is not intended as a substitute for obtaining advice from a financial advisor or any other professional.
We make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether expressed or implied, that the content in the publication is accurate, complete or up to date.