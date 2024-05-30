Where to exchange money in Jeddah

Before you set out exploring in Jeddah, it's wise to be as prepared as possible for your trip. One important thing is knowing the local currency if it differs from your own and where you can exchange it.

In this article you will discover some of the best currency exchanges in Jeddah that you can visit.

We will also introduce Wise - A digital alternative which could save you time and money.

Currency exchanges in Jeddah

If you have a need to use cash, here are some recommendations to exchange foreign currency in Jeddah.


Just remember, there's no such thing as completely free or 0% commission when exchanging money. Always check the mid-market exchange rate beforehand so you know the real value of your money.

Money ChangerAddressContact Information
Kaaki exchange كعكي للصرافةشارع Prince Saud Al Faisal, Al Khalidiyyah, Jeddah 23423, Saudi Arabia+966 12 606 0723
الشرهان للصرافة فرع القدوم جدة Sharhan ExchangeKing Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah 23635, Saudi Arabia+966 800 304 4002
Alamoudi Exchange Co.حي, 9360 طريق المدينة المنورة الفرعي, Al Andalus, Jeddah 23326, Saudi Arabia+966 800 124 0525
Alamoudi Exchangeالملك عبدالعزيز، Al-Balad, Jeddah 22233, Saudi Arabia+966 9200 08292
Abdullah Alamoudi Currency ExchangeMohammed Ibn Abdulaziz Mosque, الروضة، جدة 23432, Saudi Arabia+966 12 263 1799
Ben Yaala Exchange CompanyQabel Trail, Al-Balad, Jeddah 22233, Saudi Arabia+966 800 111 1008
Mohammad Hasan Yala Sons Exchange Co-طريق المدينة، اسواق المساعدية، رقم 1، Al-Hamra'a, Jeddah 23324, Saudi Arabia+966 800 111 1008
الملطاني للصرافة - Malatani Money ExchangeHira St, حي النهضة, Jeddah 23523, Saudi Arabia+966 12 234 4638
Al Amoudi Exchangeطريق المدينة المنورة، في مركز قريش التجاري، Qouraish, تقاطع، Jeddah 23531, Saudi Arabia+966 800 244 0363
الشرهان للصرافة فرع المغادرة جدة Sharhan Exchangeبوابة 28، صالة المغادرة، King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah 23635, Saudi Arabia+966 800 304 4002
Saudi riyal rate today

The accepted currency in Jeddah and across Saudi Arabia is the Saudi riyal.

However, when you visit a currency exchange, you'll find that they use currency codes. Specifically, the currency code for the Saudi riyal is SAR. Keep an eye out for this code if you're comparing exchange rates.

What you should know about exchanging money in Jeddah

Before exchanging money in Jeddah or any foreign city, it's important to be informed to avoid excessive charges and get the best deals. Consider opening a bank account in Saudi Arabia for long-term stays or substantial investments like buying property or cars.

1. Beware of 'zero fee' services
Services claiming 'no commission' often offer poor exchange rates, not reflecting the mid-market rate, leading to hidden profits for them.

2. Check the exchange rate beforehand
Familiarize yourself with the base rate to identify a bad deal from exchange services.

3. Avoid exchanging money at airports or hotels
Convenience comes at a price, as airports and hotels usually offer poor rates and high transaction fees.

4. Use ATMs strategically
Check if your home bank has partnerships in Saudi Arabia banks to avoid extra ATM fees, and inform your bank before traveling.

5. Opt for local currency
When using an ATM abroad, choose to be charged in Saudi riyal for a fairer rate and avoid undisclosed exchange rates and additional fees.

Other currency exchanges

Bottom line

From the list above you should have plenty of options for finding a physical currency exchange in Jeddah. If you'd like more options, try searching on a search engine like Google.
